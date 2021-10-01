Obituary: Reebel-Gentry, Amanda

Amanda M. Reebel-Gentry, 38, of Marietta, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Amanda was born June 27, 1983, in Marietta, Ohio to Douglas E. Pratt and Brooke E. Long.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 2001 and received her Associates of Art from Washington State Community College.

She was a loving mother who also loved to read and play video games.

Amanda was the loving mother of Crystal Z. Reebel; the cherished daughter of Brooke E. Long and Douglas E. Pratt; the devoted fiancé of Robert Gentry; sister of Marc Anthony Brannon Pratt, Morgan Hamilton, and Nathan T. Long; and will be missed by her 3 cats Shiro, Voltron, and Mr. Boots as well as her two chinchillas Squishy McTaters and Snarf.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Robert and Doris Pratt; and her maternal grandparents Vernie Trent Sr. and Ernestine Trent; as well as her cousin Steven Umensetter.

Friends may call Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 12 until the time of the service at 1 PM at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation, 875 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 3100, Chicago, IL 60611

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.