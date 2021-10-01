Obituary: Roush, Norman L.

Norman Lee Roush age 75, of Vienna, WV passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 25, 1946, in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Clarence Woodrow and Anna Elizabeth Lyons Roush. Norman was retired from Walker-Butler Wiremold Inc. and was a member of the Vienna Sky Sharks Air Plane Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and the outdoors.

Norman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith A. Johnson Roush; two daughters, Barbara Cantwell (Marshall) of Parkersburg and Rebekah Roberts (Darrin) of Rockport; two brothers, Willard Roush (Gloria) of Parkersburg and Gary Roush (Kathy) of Buffalo, WV; sister-in-law, Sandra Roush of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Clarence Andy Roush, William Arthur Roush, Ashley Roush, Sean Yarborough, and Brandon Richards; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brylee, Braden, Mason, Maelynn, Dakota Rose, Teagan, Lidda, Theadawn, Olivia and Silas and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his brother, Woodrow Roush.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.