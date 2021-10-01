Advertisement

Obituary: Roush, Norman L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Norman Lee Roush age 75, of Vienna, WV passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 25, 1946, in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Clarence Woodrow and Anna Elizabeth Lyons Roush. Norman was retired from Walker-Butler Wiremold Inc. and was a member of the Vienna Sky Sharks Air Plane Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and the outdoors.

Norman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith A. Johnson Roush; two daughters, Barbara Cantwell (Marshall) of Parkersburg and Rebekah Roberts (Darrin) of Rockport; two brothers, Willard Roush (Gloria) of Parkersburg and Gary Roush (Kathy) of Buffalo, WV; sister-in-law, Sandra Roush of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Clarence Andy Roush, William Arthur Roush, Ashley Roush, Sean Yarborough, and Brandon Richards; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brylee, Braden, Mason, Maelynn, Dakota Rose, Teagan, Lidda, Theadawn, Olivia and Silas and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his brother, Woodrow Roush.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Campbell in court.
Campbell sentenced in baseball bat attack case
UPDATE: School district clears Belpre principal in alleged fight
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
(Source: WAFB)
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years on federal drug and gun charges
Michael Lee Casto obit
Obituary: Casto, Michael Lee

Latest News

Mitchell Kent Nay obit
Obituary: Nay, Mitchell Kent
Margaret Ellen Patrick obit
Obituary: Patrick, Margaret Ellen
James Teague obit
Obituary: Teague, James
Earl Totten obit
Obituary: Totten, Earl O.