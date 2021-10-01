Advertisement

Obituary: Simmons, Nancy Dye

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nancy Dye Simmons, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 6, 2021.

She was a daughter of Evelyn (Lawson) Dye of Parkersburg and the late Ulysses S. Dye Jr.

Nancy was a member of Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, she was an avid reader, especially of history.  Nancy dearly loved Jesus and was a bright shining star in all our lives.

She graduated from PHS in 1967 and from Marshall University with a degree in Journalism. Nancy lived and worked several years in Florida and retired from the DHHR in Parkersburg.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn (Lawson) Dye, brother, Steve Dye, sister-in-law, Kathy Simmons, and nephew, Robert Goff.

In addition to her father, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Simmons.

Memorial mass was held September 14, 2021 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church.  Cremation Services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

