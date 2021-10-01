Obituary: Teague, James

James Teague, 86 of Marietta, Ohio died at the Heartland of Marietta on September 30, 2021.

He was born March 30, 1935, and was the son of the late Carey Fred and Nellie Idella Jones Teague. He had been a welder and worked construction as a boilermaker. He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. He loved working outside and especially on his farm.

Survivors include his wife Norma Teague, two daughters, Deborah (William) Hunt of Cutler, Ohio, Margaret Ann (Clifton) Blosser of Cutler, Ohio, stepdaughter, Pamela (Tim) Russell, brother, Denver (Mabel) Teague of Knoxville, TN. Grandchildren, Sean Hunt, Christopher (Carie) Blosser, Keith (Michelle) Hunt, Whitney Miller, 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 3 step-grandchildren, Ryan (Jen) Russell, Austin (Jennifer) Russell, Amanda (Jake) Snyder, and eight-step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Eva Prestwood, Reva Sawyer, and Wilma Chambers.

Services will be on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating. Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.