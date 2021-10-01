Advertisement

Obituary: Totten, Earl O.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Earl O. Totten, 77 of Little Hocking, Ohio died on September 30, 2021, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Tacoma, Washington on March 23, 1944, and was the son of the late Elinas Odell and Bertha Olson Totten.  He retired from the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital as the EMS Coordinator after 40 years of service.  He had been a member of the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg, WV.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Dana) Totten of Little Hocking, Ohio, Greg (Indhu) Totten of St. Petersburg, FL, a stepdaughter, Rhea Dawn Packard of Columbus, Ohio, grandchildren, Caidin Totten, Ashton Packard, and Jordan Packard.

He is also survived his two sisters, Lois Allen of Portland, OR, Cheryl (Fred) Sanders of Prescott Valley, AZ and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.  Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Muskingum or the Marietta Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

