Parkersburg Correctional Center holds job fair

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Correctional Center held a job fair Thursday to help fill open positions.

Stephen Dailey first heard about the job fair through Facebook. He says he was able to fill-out his application, have his interview, and complete the required assessments all in one day.

As for the positions themselves, Dailey said, “The job is very interesting. I mean, I don’t know the basics on it yet, but I can’t wait to learn.”

It’s people like Dailey that Superintendent Aaron Westfall hoped would attend.

“Well... the importance is just the safety and security of the community, and of the facility, and to have enough men,” said Westfall. He went on, “Of course, we are a correctional facility so, having plenty of manpower is very Important.”

The fair on Thursday had a good turnout.

Officials say it’s the first event of its kind for Parkersburg Correctional Center.

They hope for the same success as similar events that the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation have held throughout the state.

“I think job fairs would be a good way to go. More jobs should provide a job fair if they want more people. I mean, it’s a good opportunity to get more people,” said Dailey.

Officials say starting pay for entry-level correctional officers is more than $30,000, with benefits.

Westfall says this is an opportunity for somebody to “get their foot in the door” toward having a good future.

He said if anyone missed the job fair today, “they can go ahead and call in and we can get an interview set-up and you’ll be OK.”

Officials say to bring any requested documentation with you, as well as a change of clothes for the physical agility examination.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.