Peoples Bank Theatre reopens

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After shutting its doors to the public in March 2020, the Peoples Bank Theatre reopened Friday night.

Officials say the theatre is still operating with limited staff, but that everyone involved is excited to get back to work... including the performers.

Executive director Hunt Brawley says performers are ready to get back on stage after the pandemic put their livelihoods on hold.

Brawley says he’s most excited to see the effect the reopening has on the community.

“It was really nice, even though we were closed, to really get the sense that people felt this was a really vital part of the community,” Brawley said. He went on, “(People) really missed the live programming, so that certainly kept us going and we’re just happy to be back.”

Officials say they hope to see an increase in ticket sales after the success of tonight’s performance by the Marshall Tucker Band.Information about upcoming shows can be found at peoplesbanktheatre.com.

