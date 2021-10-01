Retired WNBA coach says his dream started at Fort Frye

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Dan Hughes has coached WNBA players and Olympians, but there was a time when he was the one being coached at Fort Frye High School.

Hughes said, “I think we all have journeys in life and mine basically began here. It began in Lowell, Ohio. It began in Fort Frye…,”

Dan Hughes’ professional career may sound like a fantasy to some, but at one point it was just a dream. Hughes was only seven when he knew what he wanted to do with the rest of his life.

Hughes remembered, “I was heavily influence in, I believe it was 1963, when I was growing up, by a high school team in Fort Frye that went to the state tournament and it was that moment that I decided I wanted to become a coach and it’s pretty much defined my life.”

While Hughes spent his early childhood looking up to Fort Frye basketball players, there came a time when he became one of them.

“Jack Clark was a name that I - I grew up, you know, he was my hero but Jack Clark’s father was a man who worked here as a custodian, I believe, at Fort Frye and his name was Russel Clark,” he said.

While many people helped Hughes during his school years, when asked, Mr. Clark was the first person who came to mind.

Hughes remembered, “He didn’t care if it was a young lady or a young man. He had time for them and he taught them lessons way beyond basketball, but he also taught them a lot of basketball...,”

Hughes said the custodian encouraged and inspired him throughout his high school years.

He added, “That meant a lot to a lot of us kids, this one included.”

Now, however, kids are looking up to Hughes. He recently spoke at Fort Frye High School, hoping a younger generation sees themselves in him.

He said, “They can find what they’re looking for growing up right here because luckily - it may take a while - but they can find all their dreams, they can find all their aspirations right here in this community and growing up right here.”

Hughes said one of the biggest lessons he’s throughout his career is...

“Embracing the grind. You know life has an ability to really test you a lot and you fail at times but, you know, it’s through that persistence that success really comes.”

