Ritchie County teen in top 10 of national mullet competition

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -CaDan Campbell is your typical teenage boy. He loves to fish, play football, and spend time with his family. But while Campbell may seem all business in the front, he’s proving that he is also all party in the back.

Campbell is rocking a mullet. The ever-so-popular hairstyle of the 80s.

“I just thought it would be funny and I was staying at the house of course so if I did mess it up no one would have seen it,” Campbell said.

“So, I just started it and when we got out of quarantine and stuff it just kept growing and growing and now we are at this point where we are out of quarantine and I still like it.”

Campbell, who is a freshman football player at Ritchie County High, now has taken his “quarantine mullet” to the next level. He is now ranked in the top 10 of the USA Mullet Championship’s teen division. A competition his mom entered him in…

“I didn’t even know she put me in it. Then, I looked on Facebook one day and mom shared it and I was in there. It was just a joke at first but now I got in the top, I think 7,” Campbell said.

However, he didn’t grow out this mullet for a year and a half for this competition.

“I kind of decided it because when my dad was about my age he got one too and when I was little I had one so I was like, well I’ll start it up again.”

Wearing this hairstyle the second time around is even more special because it’s a way for Campbell to pay tribute to his father, who passed away when he was just six years old. And Campbell says people tell him he looks just like his dad with the new do.

“Makes me feel pretty good about myself because he was a hard worker and he always cared about us, our family,” Campbell said.

The final voting round for Cambell’s division is October 5th but he says he’s not ditching his mullet once the votes are in. He plans on rockin’ it for a while longer.

To vote for Campbell on October 5th visit https://mulletchamp.com/.

