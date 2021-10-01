Advertisement

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the investiture.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: School district clears Belpre principal in alleged fight
Isaiah Campbell in court.
Campbell sentenced in baseball bat attack case
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
(Source: WAFB)
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years on federal drug and gun charges
Michael Lee Casto obit
Obituary: Casto, Michael Lee

Latest News

Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 10/1/21
The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19