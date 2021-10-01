Advertisement

Two hurt in Washington County wreck

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck on State Route 339 in Washington County Friday afternoon.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup was too close to a Subaru on Route 339 when the Subaru stopped to turn left, resulting in a rear-end collision.

Both drivers received minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the truck was ticketed.

Troopers said the two vehicles were heavily damaged.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, Dunham Volunteer Fire Department and the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

