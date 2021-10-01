Two Parkersburg Catholic students awarded Golden Horseshoes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sophia D’Eramo and Helena Teltscher were two Parkersburg Catholic High School winners of the Golden Horseshoe academic award. Delegate John R. Kelly presented the pair of freshmen their certificates in a presentation on Friday morning.

Students gathered in the PCHS cafeteria for the presentation of the award that dates back all the way to 1931 making it one of West Virginia’s oldest student awards.

Eighth graders are given an exam about West Virginia history, economics, current events and other social studies topics. D’Eramo and Teltscher took the exam last year when they were eighth graders, but they weren’t awarded until this year as ninth graders.

The top 221 highest scoring West Virginia eighth graders on the exam are awarded. The top two students from each county are awarded along with the next top 110 students. The top student from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind is also presented with the award.

The students were inducted in a ceremony in June where they kneeled as the state superintendent deemed the students “knights” and “ladies” of the Golden Horseshoe using a sword.

D’Eramo and Teltscher were two of eight students from Wood County honored with the Golden Horseshoe.

