West Virginia Department of Tourism creates fall foliage map to show “peak leaf season”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -October is officially upon us andWest Virginia’s fall foliage is just starting to make its annual appearance.

To help people know the best time to soak in these beautiful fall colors, the West Virginia Department of Tourism released their autumn forecast map to help travelers plan trips around peak leaf season.

The forecast, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, is the first in a series of weekly fall foliage updates from the Department of Tourism. Each report will include the percentage of color change across the state and feature a scenic road trip with tips and suggested stops to help travelers find fall activities and leaf viewing opportunities. Chelsea Ruby Secretary of Tourism for West Virginia, says the Division of Forestry updated their map this year to show leaves changing later in the season.

“One really cool thing about West Virginia is because we have such a big difference in our elevation we have a really long fall season, Ruby said.

“So, it’s not just one or two weeks like other states have, we really have about 6 to 8 weeks of beautiful foliage if you want to travel across the state. So we are really excited. As folks get out and travel we encourage them to post their photos using #AlMOSTHEAVEN.”

Fall foliage updates will be released on Wednesday each week to give travelers enough time to plan weekend road trips. The Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker map will also be updated daily to give travelers an updated look at color around the state.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.