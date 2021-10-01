Where to watch | St. Marys versus Williamstown
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another set a rivals will battle it out on the football field Friday night.
WTAP will be broadcasting the St. Marys/Williamstown game live.
You can watch the game by clicking here or by tuning into our MeTV channel at 7:30 p.m.
If you use an antenna, you can find MeTV by tuning to 26.2.
If you have cable, you can find MeTV on the following channels:
-Suddenlink channel 19
- CAS channel 84
- DirecTV channel 17
- Spectrum channel 6
