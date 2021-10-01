Where to watch | St. Marys versus Williamstown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another set a rivals will battle it out on the football field Friday night.

WTAP will be broadcasting the St. Marys/Williamstown game live.

You can watch the game by clicking here or by tuning into our MeTV channel at 7:30 p.m.

If you use an antenna, you can find MeTV by tuning to 26.2.

If you have cable, you can find MeTV on the following channels:

-Suddenlink channel 19

- CAS channel 84

- DirecTV channel 17

- Spectrum channel 6

