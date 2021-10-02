2021 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Many exciting matchups once again in the Mid-Ohio Valley for the seventh week of football action.

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets got their rivalry win over the defending Class A champion St. Marys Blue Devils 17-13. It is the Yellow Jackets’ fourth straight victory over St. Marys.

Parkersburg went back home, but the Big Reds lost to the Redskins of Hurricane 42-30.

Ritchie County bounced back after last week’s loss to Doddridge, as they beat Ravenswood 53-28.

The Ripley Vikings suffered a big home loss to Roane County 44-7.

Doddridge shuts out Wirt 34-0.

The Waterford Wildcats get a statement win on the road at Southern with a 55-0 victory.

