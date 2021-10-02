Harmar Neighborhood Planting Event held by Green Sanctuary Committee

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some volunteers came to parts of Harmar and Fort Street to plant and help the environment.

It’s a part of the “Harmar Neighborhood Planting Event” held by the Green Sanctuary Committee.

The group is put together by members of the First Unitarian Universality Society, Marietta College, and the West Virginia Master Naturalist program to name a few.

Volunteers planted in the Fort Street pollinator habitat, and the Maple Street butterfly garden.

Coordinators of the event say that the contributions are important to preserving the insects and birds in the area.

“As people might know, one of the horrible things that has happened in the last 20 years is that Ohio has lost something like a third of its insect population. And in the last 50 years we’ve lost a quarter of our birds. One of the reasons for that is there’s not enough for them to eat,” says coordinator, Rebecca Phillips.

The Fort Street Project is a collaboration with the city of Marietta.

And is made possible by a grant from Dupont’s “Clear into the Future” program.

The Maple Street garden is being created on property owned by the Historic Harmar Bridge Company.

