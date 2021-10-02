Advertisement

Sweet Apple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities

Sweet Apple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities
Sweet Apple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - As we continue to get deeper to the fall season, many are going out to one of the biggest farms in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Sweet Apple Farms is seeing a significant turnout for their fall festivities.

Families and patrons of all ages came out to the Vincent-based farm for the corn maze, animals and pumpkins.

“In the past we’ve painted pumpkins, we go on the hay ride every year. Last year, we went on the night time hay ride and it was a little spooky. Today, we’ve taken a lot of pictures, we went through the corn maze. We got lost, and then they did the activity through and then they figured it out,” says Marietta College student, Lizzie Stern.

Officials say that they are excited to see so many faces both new and familiar show up for their 22nd year of having this activity for the public.

Owner, Mona Barrett says, “One lady told me today, they’ve been at Marietta 17 years, and they’ve come every year. So, this is a family affair, and we’re only open for six weeks on a weekends now. So, it’s a little bit different. But, it’s the same time, same people are coming.”

For information on admission prices, dates and times, you can click on the link on this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CaDan Campbell
Ritchie County teen in top 10 of national mullet competition
Generic image of crash scene
Two hurt in Washington County wreck
West Virginia Department of Tourism's Fall Foliage Map
West Virginia Department of Tourism creates fall foliage map to show “peak leaf season”
(Source: WAFB)
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years on federal drug and gun charges

Latest News

CaDan Campbell
Ritchie County teen in top 10 of national mullet competition
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair