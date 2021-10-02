Sweet Apple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - As we continue to get deeper to the fall season, many are going out to one of the biggest farms in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Sweet Apple Farms is seeing a significant turnout for their fall festivities.

Families and patrons of all ages came out to the Vincent-based farm for the corn maze, animals and pumpkins.

“In the past we’ve painted pumpkins, we go on the hay ride every year. Last year, we went on the night time hay ride and it was a little spooky. Today, we’ve taken a lot of pictures, we went through the corn maze. We got lost, and then they did the activity through and then they figured it out,” says Marietta College student, Lizzie Stern.

Officials say that they are excited to see so many faces both new and familiar show up for their 22nd year of having this activity for the public.

Owner, Mona Barrett says, “One lady told me today, they’ve been at Marietta 17 years, and they’ve come every year. So, this is a family affair, and we’re only open for six weeks on a weekends now. So, it’s a little bit different. But, it’s the same time, same people are coming.”

