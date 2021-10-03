Advertisement

Local church burns down

The fire resulted in a total loss.
The fire resulted in a total loss.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christ our Hope - a Catholic Church in Harrisville - burned down early Saturday morning.

WTAP got the details from Harrisville Fire Chief Hardbarger.

While some files and other items were saved, the building was a total loss. Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:30 AM and Pennsboro, Ellenboro, and Greenwood fire departments joined to fight the flames.

The fire at first stayed in the attic area but then burned through the roof.

The fire departments left the scene around 9:30 AM.

West Virginia State Fire Marshals, Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, and Ritchie County OES were also at the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CaDan Campbell
Ritchie County teen in top 10 of national mullet competition
West Virginia Department of Tourism's Fall Foliage Map
West Virginia Department of Tourism creates fall foliage map to show “peak leaf season”
Generic image of crash scene
Two hurt in Washington County wreck
Mitchell Kent Nay obit
Obituary: Nay, Mitchell Kent
Scores and highlights from Week 7 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
2021 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap

Latest News

Band-O-Rama returns after pandemic cancellation with seven teams
Band-O-Rama returns after pandemic cancellation with seven teams
Harmar Neighborhood Planting Event held by Green Sanctuary Committee
Harmar Neighborhood Planting Event held by Green Sanctuary Committee
Sweet Apple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities
Sweet Apple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities
Suspension of Easy Rider bus “loop” inconveniences riders