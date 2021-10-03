Local church burns down

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christ our Hope - a Catholic Church in Harrisville - burned down early Saturday morning.

WTAP got the details from Harrisville Fire Chief Hardbarger.

While some files and other items were saved, the building was a total loss. Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:30 AM and Pennsboro, Ellenboro, and Greenwood fire departments joined to fight the flames.

The fire at first stayed in the attic area but then burned through the roof.

The fire departments left the scene around 9:30 AM.

West Virginia State Fire Marshals, Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, and Ritchie County OES were also at the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

