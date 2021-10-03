Lowell Oktoberfest a success despite Sunday rain

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - This past weekend’s Lowell Oktoberfest attracted at least one special visitor: one of the candidates running for governor of Ohio in the 2022 election.

“We’re trying to go around and meet everyone we can in all 88 counties,” said Republican hopeful Joe Blystone. “We’ve probably been to 75 of those counties.”

Most of the visitors were people wanting to take in the Oktoberfest’s music, rides and-of course-food.

Even a gray, rainy Sunday-after a spectacular Saturday-didn’t keep them away.

“We sold a lot of food, and I believe all the vendors had a good day,” said Josh Harris, Chairman, Oktoberfest committee. “I talked to some of them. Everybody who came out did a great job and we appreciate everybody who volunteers and helps us out.”

Like a lot of other annual gatherings, the Oktoberfest didn’t happen in 2020. a $5,000 grant from the Washington County Commission helped put it on the early October event this year.

“All the money that is spent on this island stays on this island,” Harris says. “We try to maintain this island as best we can.”

And Lowell Island is expected to be packed with people and vendors again in 12 months.

Another annual weekend event that had to be scrapped in 2020-the Apple Butter Stir-Off-is set to take place next Saturday and Sunday in Belpre.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.