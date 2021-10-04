Advertisement

Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident

(KBTX)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An accident just before noon briefly reroutes traffic near downtown Parkersburg.

It involved two SUV’s in the intersection of Fifth and Green Streets.

One of the two vehicles was on its side.

Parkersburg Police tell us people in both SUV’s were checked out by medical workers. None needed to be transported to the hospital.

