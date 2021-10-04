Obituary: Barnes, Teddy L.

Teddy L. Barnes, 80, passed away on Saturday, October 02, 2021, after a short illness at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Teddy was a lifelong resident of Marietta. He was born September 10, 1941, to Gibson and Laura Barnes.

He married Patsy Jean Smith, in 1964 and they were married 36 years until her death in 2000.

He was married to Rebecca Jo Drayer until her passing in 2005 and is currently married to Cynthia E. Barnes.

He is survived by his sisters Sue (Tom) Upright, Joy (Mike) Durnell, Jan Hamilton; brother Tim (Connie) Barnes; His 6 Children, son Jeffrey (Mary Jane Hinton) Barnes, daughter Joni (Chris) Doepp, stepsons Tanner and Conner Ogle, stepdaughter Katherine (James) McGeary, stepson Nicholas Simon; grandchildren Michael Barnes, Jimmy Hoff, Casey, and Jamie Beardsley, Misty Vincent, Corey Doepp; James, Micheal, Matthew, and Justin McGeary; seven great-grandchildren as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with each and every one of them. He is preceded in death by his parent Gibson and Laura Barnes, brother Jon Barnes and brother-in-law Scotty Hamilton.

Teddy served in the FBI and was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He took great pride in his work on Airforce One. He retired after 25 years from AMP Ohio, Gorsuch generating station as an Instrument and Electrical Supervisor and Superintendent. He worked 15 years as a Field Engineer for United Conveyor of Waukegan, Illinois. He taught Instrumentation at Washington County Career Center and Worked 5 years at the Marietta Walmart where he enchanted the children by being their Santa and Easter Bunny several years in a row.

He was a very warm and loving brother, father, husband, friend, and neighbor. In his spare time, he would volunteer in the community and was a member of Civitan. He was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed!

Visitation will be held at Robert’s Funeral Home 27880 State Route 7, Marietta, OH, on Wednesday, Oct 6 from 4 to 7 PM and Thursday, Oct 7 from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Please send special thanks and memorial donations to Marietta Home Health & Hospice 450 Pike St., Marietta, Ohio 45750.

www.mmhospital.org. Online condolences may be made to www.robertsfuneralhome.com.

