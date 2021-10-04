Obituary: Bock, Eugene H.

Eugene H. Bock, 95, of Parkersburg died October 1, 2021, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. He was born on June 20, 1926, in Sonama, Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late Ulysses Grant and Myrtle Hall Bock.

Eugene was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, worked at Ideal Corrugated Box Factory, and loved music.

Eugene is survived by three children, Debbie (Walt) Worthington of Lowell, OH, Rick Bock of Parkersburg, Timothy (Donna) Bock of Mineral Wells; fifteen grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Luella “June” Bock; four brothers, Lester, Curt, Charles, Olin, and one sister, Madeline.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be held Monday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.).

