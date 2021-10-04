Obituary: Butler, Donna S.

Donna S. Butler, 77, of Cornerville, passed away at 7:00 pm, Friday, October 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born December 11, 1943, in Marietta a daughter of Clarence and Lavina McFarland Isner.

Donna began her career as a legal secretary for Davidson Heckler & Riggs, then after a break to raise her family, re-entered the workforce in the insurance field working at John Barry Insurance and later at McDonaugh-Caperton Insurance, Schultheis Insurance, and eventually retiring from United Security Agency. She was involved in her children’s activities, was a member of Ladies Civitan, an active member of 6th & Washington Streets Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends and morning coffee with her McClub friends.

Donna is survived by her children: Steve Butler of Marietta, Rick (Susan) Butler of Marietta, Angie (Freeman) Guffey of Mississippi, Kristy (Jason) Smith of Marietta; grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Brock Guffey, Drew Guffey, and Tennyson Guffey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Joseph Isner.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Oct. 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Roger Rush officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

