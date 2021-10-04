Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem

David Allen Copen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen went home to be with their Lord on October 1, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

David was born on August 2, 1938, a son of the late Harry William Copen and Goldie Catherine Ingram. Edna was born June 16, 1943, a daughter of the late Roy Franklin Deem and Sarah Edna Vincent. David and Edna were both born in Marion County, WV.

They both attended Southside Southern Baptist Church. David was a licensed Minister through Richard Hall Ministries, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from Ames after many years of service. Edna was a homemaker and was a crossing guard at Rayon Elementary for many years. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, crocheting, and embroidering.

Those left behind to cherish their memories include their sons, David (Donna) Copen Jr. of Bolivar, OH, William Copen of Mineral Wells, WV, Nathan (Rachel) Copen of Walker, WV; grandchildren, Amber DeVaughan, Kristy Copen, David Copen, William Copen, Cortnie Logston, Jacob Copen, Katie Copen; 8 great-grandchildren; David’s brothers, John (Rose) Copen of Florida, Harry Copen of Ft. Ashby, WV; David’s sisters, Almira (Bill) Pattison of Maryland, Nancy (Jim) Abernathy of Keyser, WV; David’s brother-in-law’s, Harold Sickles of Fairmont, WV, Fred Klinestiver of Keyser, WV; Edna’s brothers, Vane (Carolyn) Deem of Mineral Wells, WV, Seymore Deem of Walker, WV, Edna’s sisters, Georgia Garten of Mineral Wells, WV, Nora (George) Savley of Vienna, WV, and Tina (Roger) Carr of Deerwalk, WV.

In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by their daughters, Sarah Catherine Copen, Tammie Kay Copen Miller; grandson, Kenneth Copen; David’s sisters, Darlene Sickles, Willa Klinestiver; David’s sister-in-law, Kathy Copen; Edna’s brother, Larry Deem.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Sunset Memory Gardens with Pastor Harry R Copen officiating.

We want to thank dad’s support staff from Amedisys Hospice, Connie, Victoria, and Katie, and mom and dad’s special caregiver, Tamara Hashman, We love you all!

