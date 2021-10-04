Obituary: Craig Sr., Bradley Clay

Bradley Clay Craig Sr., 45 of Parkersburg passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, October 1, 2021.

He was born April 17, 1976, in San Diego, CA, son of Leslie Dianne Neal and the late William Clay Craig. Brad was Sanitation Supervisor with the City of Parkersburg. He previously worked for Loram Maintenance of Way, Inc.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Michele C. (Agnew) Craig; two daughters, Kyra of Vienna, Kaylee (fiancé Darrius Basta) of Vienna; two sons Bradley Jr. and Anthony (Janna Yost) of Parkersburg; grandson Jaiden Craig; one brother Jason Craig (Erica Dollman) of Las Vegas, NV; grandmother, Hazel Craig; mother-in-law, Lynn Agnew both of Parkersburg; and brother-in-law Corey Elsbree of Arizona.

Brad leaves behind special male cousins, Damon Brown, Alan Smith, Turhan Coleman, Brent Booker, Justin Brown, and brother Jason Craig who will forever cherish their shenanigans and memories. He also leaves many aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services for Bradley will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Zion Baptist Church, Parkersburg with Pastor Lisa M. Grays officiating. Visitation will be Friday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St, Parkersburg, and one hour prior to service at the church.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

