Obituary: Dellinger, Carolyn D. Ray

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carolyn D. Ray Dellinger, 76 of Rockport, WV passed away October 1, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 28, 1945, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Warren G. and Dorothy Dennis Fluharty.

Carolyn was a homemaker, enjoyed reading, cycling, family, and music.

She is survived by her husband, James Dellinger; one daughter, Kelly D. Ray Putnam of Parkersburg; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Ray of Ripley, WV; one son, Dan Ray (Melinda) of Parkersburg; one sister, Connie Emerick (Keith) of Parkersburg and a brother Dennis Fluharty of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Chad Ray; one granddaughter, Kelsey Renae Ray, and a sister-in-law, Betty Fluharty.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Weds. October 6, 2021, at Evergreen South Cemetery with Pastor Dean Ash officiating with burial to follow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

