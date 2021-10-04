Obituary: Dellinger, Carolyn D. Ray

Carolyn D. Ray Dellinger, 76 of Rockport, WV passed away October 1, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 28, 1945, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Warren G. and Dorothy Dennis Fluharty.

Carolyn was a homemaker, enjoyed reading, cycling, family, and music.

She is survived by her husband, James Dellinger; one daughter, Kelly D. Ray Putnam of Parkersburg; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Ray of Ripley, WV; one son, Dan Ray (Melinda) of Parkersburg; one sister, Connie Emerick (Keith) of Parkersburg and a brother Dennis Fluharty of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Chad Ray; one granddaughter, Kelsey Renae Ray, and a sister-in-law, Betty Fluharty.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Weds. October 6, 2021, at Evergreen South Cemetery with Pastor Dean Ash officiating with burial to follow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.