Obituary: Magnani, Charlotte Marie Strahler

It is with great sadness that the family of Charlotte Marie Strahler Magnani announces her passing on September 22, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her husband Paul of South Burlington, VT, her son Jason, her daughter in law Erin (Burke), grandchildren Bridget and Owen of Halifax, MA as well as sisters Joanne Rogers of Essex Center, VT, Theresa Thomas of Marietta, OH, Bettie Strahler of Greenwood Village, CO, brother Kenneth Strahler and his spouse Julia of Marietta, OH. Charlotte is also survived by her father-in-law Mario of Jericho, VT, sister-in-law Peggy LaForce and her partner Clifford Robinson of South Burlington, VT, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Francis and Mary (Neader) Strahler of Marietta, OH, sister Marilyn and her husband James of Westerville, OH, brother in law Gary Thomas of Marietta, OH, James Rogers of Essex Center, VT, and mother in law Dorothy of Jericho, VT.

Charlotte was born in Marietta, 0H on December 6, 1944, and moved to VT in 1970 with her sister Joanne, where she began her calling as a registered nurse serving for 33 years at the VT-NH Red Cross, followed by 6 1/2 years at St. Francis School, where she cherished each day comforting the students and staff. Until her last day, she was surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.

Monsignor Richard Lavalley will celebrate a Mass of Life at a later date at St. Francis Xavier. Church in Winooski, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to St. Francis Xavier School, 5 St. Peter St Winooski, VT 05404, or to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy Colchester, VT 05446, where Charlotte received compassionate and loving care during her final days. Arrangements are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

