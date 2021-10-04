Obituary: Mason, Beverly G.

Beverly G. Mason, 67 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include her parents, Jim and Deloris Jackson of Belpre, a son Jim (Misty) Mason of Marietta, Ohio. “Mom” to a special young man, Urijah Crites, and 6 grandchildren.

Services will be at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Thursday at 1:00 PM. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

