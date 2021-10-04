Obituary: Mathews, Terry Lynn “Barney”

Terry Lynn “Barney” Mathews, 68, of West Union, Rock Run Community, WV departed this life Thursday, September 30, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.

Barney was born July 2, 1953, in Harrison County, WV, a son of the late Thomas Richard and Winona Lou (Simpson) Mathews.

Barney graduated from Doddridge County High School and later graduated from Salem College. He retired from the WV State Road with 36 years as an inspector and guard rail coordinator. Barney enjoyed model cars and gardening. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.

Barney is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy Mae (Hart) Mathews; children, Thomas Richard Mathews II (Janet) of St. Marys, WV and Terry Lynn Mathews Jr. (Amanda) of Clarksburg, WV; grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah; siblings, Judy Davisson (Brice), Corlis Boyce (Jerry), Monica Mathews (Bill), Melinda Mathews, Emily “Zippy” Crouser (Willie) and Mathew Mathews(Erin); and several loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his sister, Janice Mathews.

Funeral services will take place at 7 pm Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Visitation will take place 3-7 pm prior to the funeral on Sunday.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

