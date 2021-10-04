Obituary: McCumbers, Eric Jason

Eric Jason McCumbers, 49 of Parkersburg, passed away September 8, 2021, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins. He was born January 26, 1972, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Stephen McCumbers and Linda Eddy Moneypenny (Russell) of Parkersburg.

Eric was a born-again Christian who loved the Lord. He enjoyed sports of all types and was an avid WVU Mountaineer fan and Washington Redskins fan.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his half brother Steve McCumbers of Vienna, stepsister Tonya Smith (Jesse) of Parkersburg, stepbrother Rob Moneypenny (Angie) of Parkersburg, uncles Danny Eddy (Sue) and Jeff Eddy of Parkersburg, aunt June Somerville (Butch) of Parkersburg and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother Darius McCumbers.

Memorial services will be Wednesday 4 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Inurnment of cremated remains will be at a later date at the Lubeck Cemetery. The time of visiting for family and friends will be Wednesday 2-4 PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

