Obituary: Nutter, Donald Edward Jr.

On September 20, 2021, Donald Edward Nutter Jr. of St. Marys, WV went home to Jesus at the age of 53.

Don was born to Donald and Peggy Nutter on December 21, 1967, in Lima, OH. Don worked almost 30 years as a general manager of Bob Evans, Ryans, and Dunkin Donuts.

Don had two beautiful daughters, Kasey, 35, and Kristian, 31, and a stepson Justin, 29. In November of 2018, he married Kimberly Miller.

Don was an avid gamer. When not working, he could be found playing his favorite video games with his brother Michael. He was also known for his sense of humor and love of his friends and family.

Don is preceded in death by his father, Donald Edward Nutter Sr., and father-in-law Delbert Miller, both sets of grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Kimberly Nutter, mother Peggy Nutter, daughters Kasey and Kristian Nutter, stepson Justin Underwood, two brothers, Ron Nutter (Tammy Hutson) and Michael Nutter (Patti), one sister Tonda White, nephews, Charlie Nutter, Casey and Dylan Ruiz, niece Ivy Anderson, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

A public memorial will be held at 6:00 pm on October 12, 2021, at 112 7th Street, Williamstown, WV 26187

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.