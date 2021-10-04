Obituary: Rapp, James “Jim” A.

James “Jim” A. Rapp, 64, of Lowell, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his beautiful cabin in the woods surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on August 25, 1957, in Marietta, OH to the late Daniel Everett and Irma Shears Rapp.

Jim was a loving brother and uncle and was a kind and compassionate friend to many. He was an interior designer, an artist, and a collector of art. He was a passionate advocator for the progressive agenda and an expert educator on many topics.

He was a 25-year active member of both the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Marietta and the Washington County Democratic Party.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Arnold; niece, Ashleigh Pennock (Rudy); two nephews, Zack Arnold (Krista), Logan Arnold; great-nieces and nephews, Finnley, Evie, and Hadleigh Pennock and Christian, Caroline and Juliana Arnold; special friends, Jan Dishong and Betsy Cook and his precious dog, Bentley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved aunt, Elva Mae Miller, and a great-niece, Elisabeth “Elle” Kate Arnold.

Private graveside services will be held at Paw Paw Cemetery. A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 232 3rd St, Marietta, OH with Rev. Kathryn Hawbaker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 232 3rd St. Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

