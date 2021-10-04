Advertisement

Obituary: Riffle, Wesley G.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Wesley G. Riffle, 67, of Williamstown, WV passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 19, 1954, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Wesley M. and Agnes Riffle. Wesley was a US Army Veteran and retired from Drug Mart. He was a member of the Peoples Church of Boaz and Grace Baptist Church in Akron. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

Wesley is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Oxley Riffle; three daughters, Angela Riffle (Adam) of Logan, Ohio, Christina Kendro (Daniel) of Akron, Ohio, and Sarah Bembry (Lyric) of Nevada; one son, Brian Oxley (Shelly) of Akron, Ohio; one brother, Ronald Riffle of Talmadge, Ohio; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Riffle family.

