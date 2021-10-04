Obituary: Schadd, Richard Thomas “Rick”

Richard Thomas “Rick” Schaad, 39, of Marietta, died September 30, 2021, in Marietta, of complications from COVID. Born January 7, 1982, he was a son of Thomas and Janet Needham Schaad.

Rick had worked at WMOA and Auto Zone before his current employment in the parts department of Leslie Equipment Co. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, and going to concerts. Rick was an avid fan of Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers football, as well as Columbus Blue Jackets hockey. Rick liked making and enjoying his tobacco pipes. He was well known for sporting his well-manicured full beard. He enjoyed vacations to the beach and all family gatherings.

In addition to his parents, of Marietta, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Hanes Schaad, and their daughter Zoey; a sister, Julie Lowther, of Marietta; in-laws Mike and Betty Hanes, of Marietta; and a brother-in-law, Jason Hanes (Beth), of Waterford. Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Marcella Schaad, and Richard and Martha Needham. Also by a brother-in-law Jason Lowther.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating. Rick’s family will greet friends on Tuesday, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to assist the Schaad family, offering online condolences and many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or via their Facebook page.

