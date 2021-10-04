Obituary: Schoonover, Rita Nadine

Rita Nadine Schoonover, 69 of Parkersburg passed away October 1, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Ithaca, NY the daughter of the late William Richard Sams and Bettjean Wigal Sams of Belpre, OH.

She had worked for many years for the Wood County Board of Education as a cook and was the Head Cook at Greenmont at one time. She had been active as a Den Mother with Troop #4 of the Boy Scouts of America and had the first women’s built house in Wood County by the Habitat for Humanity. She loved crafts, quilting, knitting, and gardening in her flower beds. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Parkersburg.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, William Travis Schoonover of Parkersburg, Ryan Richard Schoonover, and Chad Andrew Schoonover (Kelly) of Vienna, WV. Eleven grandchildren; Her sisters, Cynthia Goff of Ayden, NC, and Denice Foraker of Belpre, OH. Her brothers, Rikey Sams and Roy Sams both of Belpre. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 pm until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

