Obituary: Sinnett, Denzil E. “Mike”

Denzil E. “Mike” Sinnett of Orrville, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, WV passed away in Rittman, Ohio on October 3, 2021.

He was born March 3, 1945, in Cairo, WV, to Ira “Tom” and Geraldine A. Grose Sinnett.

Mike was most proud of his service in the Army, serving in Vietnam. He was self-employed, doing lawn care. Everyone enjoyed being around Uncle Mike, he was such a gentleman and quite the storyteller.

He is survived by a sister, Bonnie Yoho of Orrville, OH; nieces, Patty Miller of Orrville, Peggy Good and Debbie Layfield of Wooster, OH, Kim Rutledge of Jacksonville, FL; nephews, Delbert Layfield of Berlin, OH, Danny Layfield of Wooster and David Roach of Southaven, MS; and sister-in-law, Portia Roach of Florida.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death his wife of 45 years, Joyce Ann Roach Sinnett February 15, 2014; an infant sister, Patricia Sinnett; brother, Burl “Jake” Sinnett of Harrisville, WV; sister-in-law, Iva Sinnett of Harrisville; and brother-in-law, Lloyd “Larry” Roach of Washington, WV.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Lamber-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green St. Parkersburg. Burial will follow in Evergreen North Cemetery with full military honors by American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg.

