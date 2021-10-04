Obituary: Wagner, Paul Francis

Paul Francis Wagner passed away October 1, 2021, at Heartland of Marietta. He was born April 9, 1930, to Herman and Kathryn Wagner of Lowell.

Paul had only been at Heartland for a short time but had been a resident of the Washington County Home for 43 years. He was a very social person and was best known for his boisterous personality. He loved his large collection of stuffed animals and trucks. He acted as the unofficial greeter at the Washington County Home and was made an “honorary sheriff” by Sheriff Larry Minks. He was a fan of and greatly admired Walker Texas Ranger.

He was preceded in death by all his siblings: Karl Wagner, Earl Wagner, Jewel Burdette, Joan Young, James Wagner, Walter “Gary” Wagner, Rosellyn Haynes, and Shirley Johnson.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held Wednesday, October 6 at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Lowell followed by burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Private family services will be held Wednesday, October 6 at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Lowell followed by burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.

