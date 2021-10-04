Obituary: Wilkinson, Ronald W.

Ronald W. Wilkinson, 57, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away following a brief illness.

He was the son of the late B. W. Wilkinson and Cora Black. A 1982 graduate of Wirt County High School, he worked at City Ice, R.C. Bottling, Mid-Ohio Valley Block (Trout Block) and Mustang Survival. A Christian by faith, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his birth mother Roenna Wilkinson; his siblings Regina Wilkinson, Mike Wilkinson, Monetta Chafin, Naomi Collins, and Billy Ann Griffen.

Mr. Wilkinson is survived by his children Christopher Wilkinson, Chad Wilkinson, Damian Winters, and Heather Chamberlain; grandchildren Rajah Wilkinson, Elizabeth Wilkinson, Savanna Wilkinson, Daegan Winters, Alex Winters, Austin Hayes, and Patience Swagger; great-grandchildren Aspen Swagger and Addyson Draise; and siblings Rebecca Reynolds, Chan Wilkinson, and Rhea Stephens.

Per his wishes, Mr. Reynolds will be cremated and no service will be held.

