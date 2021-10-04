Pedestrian killed in fatal collision

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials confirm a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night on Garfield Avenue near WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

Parkersburg police, fire, and a crash team responded to the call.

Parkersburg police confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released...

