Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in fatal collision

The identity of the victim has not yet been identified.
The identity of the victim has not yet been identified.(Gray tv)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials confirm a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night on Garfield Avenue near WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

Parkersburg police, fire, and a crash team responded to the call.

Parkersburg police confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released...

WTAP is working to provide you with updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire resulted in a total loss.
Harrisville church destroyed in early Saturday morning fire
West Virginia Department of Tourism's Fall Foliage Map
West Virginia Department of Tourism creates fall foliage map to show “peak leaf season”
Band-O-Rama returns after pandemic cancellation with seven teams
Band-O-Rama returns after pandemic cancellation with seven teams
Governor reiterates “no mandates” on national TV
CaDan Campbell
Ritchie County teen in top 10 of national mullet competition

Latest News

Lowell Oktoberfest a success despite Sunday rain
Governor reiterates “no mandates” on national TV
The fire resulted in a total loss.
Harrisville church destroyed in early Saturday morning fire
Sweet Apple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities
Sweetapple Farms sees large turnout for fall activities