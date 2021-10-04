Williamstown to get expanded library

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new Williamstown Public Library is expected to open by the middle of this decade.

The Parkersburg and Wood County Library board made that statement during an update Monday to the county commission.

It would be more than twice the size of the current building: 5,000 square feet compared to the current 1,200 square feet.

The current library is near the Williamstown City Building, and has been in use since the 1970′s, when West Virginia was providing funding for what then was called the “insta-library” concept. It’s similar to the former south Parkersburg library, replaced a few years ago.

Plans are still being finalized, and fundraising is about to begin, for the new library.

”We’re getting ready to contract with an architectural firm to design a new library,” said Library Director Brian Raitz, “and hopefully, the goal is to have it built by 2025.”

The commission and the library system are co-sponsoring a “scavenger hunt” during October.

Participants can learn the history of the county courthouse and the significance of many of its artifacts.

it will be on Thursdays and Fridays for the next three weeks.

