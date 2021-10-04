Advertisement

Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77

Crash on I-77
Crash on I-77(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman is OK Monday night after she was briefly trapped in her car during a wreck earlier in the day.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said the woman’s SUV was rear-ended by another car on Interstate 77, just north of Emerson Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

The rear-end collision sent the woman’s SUV into the median, where it then rolled multiple times.

The woman was trapped inside for about 10 minutes before firefighters were able to remove the windshield and pull her out.

Stephens said the woman was checked by EMS workers on scene and was uninjured.

No other injuries were reported, either.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the victim has not yet been identified.
Camden Clark employee killed in fatal collision
The fire resulted in a total loss.
Harrisville church destroyed in early Saturday morning fire
Governor reiterates “no mandates” on national TV
Lowell Oktoberfest a success despite Sunday rain
West Virginia Department of Tourism's Fall Foliage Map
West Virginia Department of Tourism creates fall foliage map to show “peak leaf season”

Latest News

(Source: Pixnio)
Williamstown to get expanded library
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
W.Va., Ohio encouraged by falling COVID-19 numbers
The identity of the victim has not yet been identified.
Camden Clark employee killed in fatal collision