Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman is OK Monday night after she was briefly trapped in her car during a wreck earlier in the day.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said the woman’s SUV was rear-ended by another car on Interstate 77, just north of Emerson Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

The rear-end collision sent the woman’s SUV into the median, where it then rolled multiple times.

The woman was trapped inside for about 10 minutes before firefighters were able to remove the windshield and pull her out.

Stephens said the woman was checked by EMS workers on scene and was uninjured.

No other injuries were reported, either.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.