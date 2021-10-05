Advertisement

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is coming up

The festival spans across multiple weeks, on Friday and Saturday
The festival spans across multiple weeks, on Friday and Saturday
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - What used to be called West Virginia Fun Nights is now no longer connected to the interstate fair and is rather a festival on its own.

It’s called Butcher Bend Autumn Festival and it’s coming up soon.

There will be a haunted barn and hayrides, trunk or treat, a costume contest, a pumpkin contest, kids activities, and more. There will even be a mini farm with chicken and ducks.

The festival’s president, Kyle Pierce, says the festival is all about fun and family-time.

“This is a way to offer safe, affordable, holiday family fun.”

The festival will be at the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds in Mineral Wells on October 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd from 7 PM to 10.

