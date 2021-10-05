Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is coming up

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - What used to be called West Virginia Fun Nights is now no longer connected to the interstate fair and is rather a festival on its own.

It’s called Butcher Bend Autumn Festival and it’s coming up soon.

There will be a haunted barn and hayrides, trunk or treat, a costume contest, a pumpkin contest, kids activities, and more. There will even be a mini farm with chicken and ducks.

The festival’s president, Kyle Pierce, says the festival is all about fun and family-time.

“This is a way to offer safe, affordable, holiday family fun.”

The festival will be at the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds in Mineral Wells on October 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd from 7 PM to 10.

