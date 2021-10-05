The Cooper Cabin Museum is undergoing major renovations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Cooper Cabin Museum has been undergoing some major renovations since January.

WTAP stopped by the historical building to see its progress.

The Cooper Cabin Museum was once in such bad shape the owners were forced to close its doors...and it’s been two whole years since.

Charlotte Modesitt, a leader of the renovation mission, said, “The roof probably was 70 years old - from the 60′s and so it wasn’t leaking but it was in very bad repair and the wood also…,”

And age wasn’t the only hurdle this old building faced.

Volunteer James Kendall said, “..., the squirrels, where they had made their nests, their homes - we first had to dispose of 500 year old saddles - horse saddles that they had - they just chewed them up completely so we helped dispose them and all the nests and stuff, they had spread all over the building…,”

It’s a fixer-upper the Daughters of American Pioneers didn’t take on alone. Modesitt said the City of Parkersburg offered funds for repairs and local businesses like Winans pitched in too.

She said, “The whole community has helped so much. We even had one lady that - Pegg Griffith - that made new curtains for all the windows and she’s not even a member.”

It’s a task people were happy to take on.

Neva Bumgarner, a member of Daughters of American Pioneers, said, “We’re very proud of the cabin and the heritage that we’re leaving to the city.”

The goal is for the doors to be open for a grand opening in June for Henry Cooper day.

Bumgarner said she’s especially excited to see kids’ reactions.

“You don’t know until you’ve seen them when they come through, what they’re going to react to and how they think ‘oh my that is - I’ve never seen that’ or, you know, ‘look at this’ and stuff like that.”

While the finishing touch-ups are being made, Daughters of American Pioneers could still use some help. If you want to help clean their doll collection or paint, call 304-428-3145.

