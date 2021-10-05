Ellume recalls some home COVID-19 tests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ellume is recalling some of its at-home COVID-19 tests.

According to a news release from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, the test maker discovered some batches of its “Ellume Home COVID-19 Tests“ are more prone to giving false positives than others.

Company officials have figured out what went wrong and are working on a solution for future batches of tests.

Officials said people who bought their at-home tests should visit the Ellume website to see if the product purchased was affected.

If it was, Ellume has instructions on what to do next.

