Advertisement

Ellume recalls some home COVID-19 tests

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ellume is recalling some of its at-home COVID-19 tests.

According to a news release from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, the test maker discovered some batches of its “Ellume Home COVID-19 Tests“ are more prone to giving false positives than others.

Company officials have figured out what went wrong and are working on a solution for future batches of tests.

Officials said people who bought their at-home tests should visit the Ellume website to see if the product purchased was affected.

If it was, Ellume has instructions on what to do next.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem
Man hurt after car vs. motorcycle crash in Athens

Latest News

AG Morrisey hears complaints about vaccine, mask requirements
A gun and police tape.
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun charge
The coronavirus is changing the way out area's two largest universities admit students and...
WVU extending indoor mask requirement
W.Va., Ohio encouraged by falling COVID-19 numbers