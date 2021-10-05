Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

