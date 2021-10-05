Man hurt after car vs. motorcycle crash in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Troopers from the Athens Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a car vs motorcycle crash that resulted in one serious injury. The crash was on SR 56 near CR 19 in Athens around 4:29 pm on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Christopher Webb, age 32, of Athens, OH was driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder westbound on SR 56. Colten Thompson, age 22, of Trimble, was driving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on SR 56. Webb failed to yield and was struck by Thompson. The speed of the motorcycle is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

Thompson was transported to O’Bleness Hospital where he was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia for injuries sustained as a result of the crash. Webb was treated and released at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Athens County EMS, and Richland Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.

