Obituary: Baumgard, Melvin Leo

Melvin Leo Baumgard, 78, of Marietta, died Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021, at his home.

Born April 18, 1943, in Marietta, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Kern Baumgard.

Melvin had retired from RJF International (B. F. Goodrich) in 2006, following over 44 years of service. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. Melvin loved playing golf, cards, and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Melvin was married Oct. 30, 1965, to Linda Lang, who survives with a daughter, Andrea Morris (Scott), of Canonsburg, PA; a son, Stephen Baumgard (Kimberly), of Marietta; two granddaughters, Alicia and Jennifer Morris; two grandsons, Nathaniel Morris and Luke Baumgard; and one brother, Robert Baumgard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eugene Baumgard.

Due to the COVID situation, a private Funeral Liturgy, with Mass, will be celebrated at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell as celebrant.

Burial will be in New St. Mary’s Cemetery. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for the Baumgard family.

