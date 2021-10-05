Obituary: Carpenter, Vena Marie

Vena Marie Carpenter, 64, of Lowell, OH, died Oct. 1, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born Nov. 14, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Otto and Mildred Sarah Hardman Serra. Vena had been a Teacher’s Aide for the Ritchie County Board of Education. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Ellenboro, WV. She loved scrapbooking, playing cards with family, and taking pictures, but most of all spending time with her seven grandchildren who she loved more than anything. Also, she enjoyed keeping score for RCHS volleyball that her son coached and was a huge Yankees fan.

Vena is survived by her husband, Garry P. Carpenter; children, Matthew Paul Carpenter (Brittnay) of Ellenboro, Mark Carpenter (Jennifer) of Lowell, OH, and Jodie Matheny (Clement) of Fairmont; grandchildren, Serra, Asher, and Isaac Matheny, MaKayla, Grayson and Aaleyah Carpenter, and Kyndall Carpenter; Sisters-in-law, Candy Serra of Leachtown, and Carolyn Serra of Washington, WV; and brother-in-law, Larry Townsend of Vienna.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James Serra, Joseph Serra, and John Serra; and sister, Mildred Townsend. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM, Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, Thursday, October 7, 2021, with Pastor Joseph Lambert officiating.

Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, Wednesday from 4-8 PM and Thursday from 10:30-12 PM.

