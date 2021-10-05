Advertisement

Obituary: Carpenter, Vena Marie

Vena Carpenter obit
Vena Carpenter obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vena Marie Carpenter, 64, of Lowell, OH, died Oct. 1, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born Nov. 14, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Otto and Mildred Sarah Hardman Serra. Vena had been a Teacher’s Aide for the Ritchie County Board of Education. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Ellenboro, WV. She loved scrapbooking, playing cards with family, and taking pictures, but most of all spending time with her seven grandchildren who she loved more than anything. Also, she enjoyed keeping score for RCHS volleyball that her son coached and was a huge Yankees fan.

Vena is survived by her husband, Garry P. Carpenter; children, Matthew Paul Carpenter (Brittnay) of Ellenboro, Mark Carpenter (Jennifer) of Lowell, OH, and Jodie Matheny (Clement) of Fairmont; grandchildren, Serra, Asher, and Isaac Matheny, MaKayla, Grayson and Aaleyah Carpenter, and Kyndall Carpenter; Sisters-in-law, Candy Serra of Leachtown, and Carolyn Serra of Washington, WV; and brother-in-law, Larry Townsend of Vienna.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James Serra, Joseph Serra, and John Serra; and sister, Mildred Townsend. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM, Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, Thursday, October 7, 2021, with Pastor Joseph Lambert officiating.

Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, Wednesday from 4-8 PM and Thursday from 10:30-12 PM.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vena Marie Carpenter please visit our Tribute Store.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem
Lowell Oktoberfest a success despite Sunday rain

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Doolittle, Earl
Debbie Lynn Phillips Westfall obit
Obitaury: Westfall, Debbie Lynn Phillips
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jackson, Larry M.
Emalene Moss obit
Obituary: Chambers-Moss, Emalene Luvon Hardman
David Dennis obit
Obituary: Dennis, David Wayne