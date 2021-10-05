Obituary: Chambers-Moss, Emalene Luvon Hardman

Emalene Luvon Hardman Chambers-Moss, 87, of Vienna, WV, departed this life on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her residence with her son and daughter by her side.

She was born November 5, 1933, up Chestnut Lick in Lockney, WV. She was a daughter of the late Walker J. and Dorothy A. Putnam Hardman.

Emalene attended Normantown High School and graduated in 1952. She was a typist for the FBI in Washington, D.C., and also worked at Boeing in Wichita, KS. Most of her life was spent as a wife and mother. Emalene enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, square dancing, watching Johnny Carson and SNL, yearly trips to Holden Beach, and later in life enjoyed “world travels” through WV, OH, and VA. Her greatest joy was helping to raise her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces.

She is survived by her son, Jerrold D. Chambers (Julie) of Vienna; daughter, Ramona C. Blevins (Cragin) of Vienna; grandchildren, Holly (Eric), Jason (Jess), Zack (Jonna), Abbi (Brad), Dallas (Matt) and Dillon (Michaela); great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lexi and Ethan; brother, Charles (Bonnie); sister-in-law, Connie; sisters, Elsie, Mary and Charlene; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Emalene was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Chambers (married 42 years) and husband, Donnie L. Moss, Sr. (married 22 years); son, Jeffrey D. Chambers; sisters, Elma (Chuck) and Rosa Lee (Carl); brother, Edwin; brothers-in-law, Bill M., Earl, Jenniver and Bill C; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Emalene attended and was a member of Beechwood Presbyterian Church. She was very active with the Ladies Auxiliary and Sanctuary House.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Collins Cemetery in Stumptown, WV, with her son-in-law officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:30 pm till the time of services on Saturday at the cemetery.

A post-COVID celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Cartwright (Candy), Dr. N. Shah and Dr. Gondalia (Connie) for many years of wonderful care, Jannette, Lisa, Housecalls, and Housecalls Hospice.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Chambers-Moss.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food pantry and be kind and respectful all in this world.

