Advertisement

Obituary: Dennis, David Wayne

David Dennis obit
David Dennis obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Wayne Dennis, 46 of Parkersburg passed away October 3, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Gerald and Clara Gibson Dennis.

He was employed by A.E.P. of Ohio as a Lineman.  He was an avid outdoorsman who loved old cars, hunting, fishing, camping, and above all his family.

He is survived by his fiance and love of his life, Tammy Gibson of Parkersburg (her daughter Emily Falls of Cincinnati OH.);  His children, Dustin Dennis of Vienna and Nachelle Pidcock of Parkersburg; His grandchildren, Rylee and Olivia;  His siblings, Jerry Dennis, Michelle Barker, and Jason Dennis all of Parkersburg, Tina Dennis of Charleston, Robin Gibson of Florida and Danielle Gorrell of Columbus, OH. and his special aunt whom he called Mom, Cindy Dennis of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special uncle, Jack Dennis, and his special fishing buddy uncle, Roy Gibson.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem
Lowell Oktoberfest a success despite Sunday rain

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Doolittle, Earl
Debbie Lynn Phillips Westfall obit
Obitaury: Westfall, Debbie Lynn Phillips
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jackson, Larry M.
Emalene Moss obit
Obituary: Chambers-Moss, Emalene Luvon Hardman