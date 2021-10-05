Obituary: Dennis, David Wayne

David Wayne Dennis, 46 of Parkersburg passed away October 3, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Gerald and Clara Gibson Dennis.

He was employed by A.E.P. of Ohio as a Lineman. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved old cars, hunting, fishing, camping, and above all his family.

He is survived by his fiance and love of his life, Tammy Gibson of Parkersburg (her daughter Emily Falls of Cincinnati OH.); His children, Dustin Dennis of Vienna and Nachelle Pidcock of Parkersburg; His grandchildren, Rylee and Olivia; His siblings, Jerry Dennis, Michelle Barker, and Jason Dennis all of Parkersburg, Tina Dennis of Charleston, Robin Gibson of Florida and Danielle Gorrell of Columbus, OH. and his special aunt whom he called Mom, Cindy Dennis of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special uncle, Jack Dennis, and his special fishing buddy uncle, Roy Gibson.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.